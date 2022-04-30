Ahmedabad-based Astral to acquire 51% stake in Gem Paints for Rs 194 crore

PVC pipes and plastic products maker Astral said it will acquire a majority 51 percent stake in Gem Paints for Rs 194 crore, a move which will allow the Ahmedabad-based firm to expand its product portfolio into the paints segment.

Astral has entered into a definitive agreement with Gem Paints and its shareholders after the deal was approved by its board on Friday, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Astral shall initially invest Rs 194 crores in Gem Paints Private Limited by subscribing to Optionally Convertible Debentures equivalent to the value of 51 percent equity stake of Operating Paint business of Gem Paints," it said, adding it will be an all-cash deal.

The balance 49 percent equity stake will be acquired by Astral over a period of five years in tranches, as per the Share Purchase Agreement, it added. The operating paint business of Gem Paints is proposed to be demerged to a wholly-owned subsidiary -- Esha Paints.

"Upon the completion of the demerger, Astral will acquire 51 percent equity shares of Esha Paints against the redemption of OCDs. The name of Esha Paints Private Limited is proposed to be changed to Gem Paints under the demerger scheme," it said.

The deal is expected to be completed upon completion of demerger tentatively by March 31, 2023, it added.

Incorporated in January 1980, Gem Paints is in the business of manufacturing and supply of various types of paints, varnishes, coatings, products related to home decor and industrial paints. Its provisional turnover in FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 215 crore.

Astral MD Sandeep Engineer said, "The acquisition of Gem Paints will be a good addition to the product portfolio in Astral Product Basket and I am confident that this will take Astral's Brand value to new heights and build more confidence among Builders, Architects, Consultants, Dealers and Distributors of the company due to product synergy within the network."

Astral manufactures plumbing and drainage systems in CPVC, PVC and DWC categories. It is also one of the leading players in adhesive and sealant products in India and abroad. Astral entered the adhesives category in 2014 by acquiring UK-based Seal It Services Ltd and Resinova Chemie Ltd (Kanpur).

In FY 2020-21, Astral's revenue was Rs 2,486.30 crore.