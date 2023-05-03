Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers

With the latest development, the order inflow of Ahluwalia Contract for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.

Engineering and construction giant Ahluwalia Contracts on Wednesday said it bagged an order for the ‘Arbour Project’ worth Rs 744.68 crore at Sector 63 in Gurugram from DLF Home Developers Ltd.

The project is related to construction of civil structure and waterproofing including rough finishing works for the north parcel of the Arbour Project. With the latest development, the order inflow of the company for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.

Three days ago, the company secured another Rs 2,450 cr contract from Rail Land Development Authority for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.

Last month, the company also secured a total of Rs 3,000 crore worth of orders. Prior to this, on March 20, it had won contracts worth Rs 723 crore and on March 1, Ahluwalia Contracts had bagged another order worth Rs 169 crore from Indian Financial Technologies and Allied Services (IFTAS).

The shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 1 percent lower at Rs 529 per share till 10:30am.