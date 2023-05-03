Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers

1 Min(s) Read
With the latest development, the order inflow of Ahluwalia Contract for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.
Engineering and construction giant Ahluwalia Contracts on Wednesday said it bagged an order for the ‘Arbour Project’ worth Rs 744.68 crore at Sector 63 in Gurugram from DLF Home Developers Ltd.
The project is related to construction of civil structure and waterproofing including rough finishing works for the north parcel of the Arbour Project. With the latest development, the order inflow of the company for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.
Three days ago, the company secured another Rs 2,450 cr contract from Rail Land Development Authority for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.