Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAhluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers

Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers

Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Bhavyata Kagrana  May 3, 2023 10:57:44 AM IST (Published)

With the latest development, the order inflow of Ahluwalia Contract for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.

Engineering and construction giant Ahluwalia Contracts on Wednesday said it bagged an order for the ‘Arbour Project’ worth Rs 744.68 crore at Sector 63 in Gurugram from DLF Home Developers Ltd.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The project is related to construction of civil structure and waterproofing including rough finishing works for the north parcel of the Arbour Project. With the latest development, the order inflow of the company for FY24 stands at Rs.3751.26 crore.
Three days ago, the company secured another Rs 2,450 cr contract from Rail Land Development Authority for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X