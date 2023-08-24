Agrochemicals firm PI Industries reports bromine leak in Gujarat unit, no loss of life

Udaipur-based agrochemicals maker PI Industries Ltd on Thursday (August 24) said it has reported an incidence of bromine leakage at the company's manufacturing site located at Jambusar in Gujarat.

Share Market Live NSE

The leakage occurred yesterday afternoon (August 23) in one of the storage tanks of bromine, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company's safety protocols and quick response mechanism were immediately activated, ensuring that the situation was brought under control within a short period.

Further, the company said the leak was swiftly contained to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in the vicinity, and appropriate local authorities and regulatory bodies were promptly informed.

"We want to assure all our stakeholders that the situation is entirely under control and there is no cause for concern. Further, post all the safety measures and governance checks, the operations have continued without impacting the manufacturing activities at the site," PI Industries said.

Some of the personnel sent for medical checkups were found fit and discharged. There has been no loss of life, the company added, "We are grateful for our emergency response team’s dedication and quick response who effectively managed the situation and prevented any adverse impacts."

Shares of PI Industries Ltd ended at Rs 3,673.35, down by Rs 14.35, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.