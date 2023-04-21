Agritech start-up WayCool starts a subsidiary to market over a hundred FMCG products

One of the ways BrandsNext hopes to gain market share is to enhance its distribution network. The company’s products are presently available in 60,000 outlets but will end FY-24 with presence in about 1.6 lakh such outlets, according to Ravindran.

Chennai-based Agritech start-up, WayCool, has decided to consolidate its three FMCG brands under a separate entity. The newly formed company, Waycool BrandsNext Private Limited, will encompass brands like Kitchenji, Freshey’s and Madhuram that are already part of the WayCool stable.

While Madhuram is WayCool’s rice brand, Kitchenji and Freshey’s comprise staples and ready-to-cook products, respectively. BrandsNext, a WayCool press release said, will be led by a separate CEO BP Ravindran, who previously served as Business Unit Head at FMCG major, CavinKare. On the other hand, Karthik Jayaraman will continue as Managing Director at WayCool.

“We felt the time had come to take WayCool’s brands to the next level,” said Karthik, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, “While WayCool is bringing in supply chain and deep-sourcing capabilities to its brands, distribution, marketing and product development required starting a new company.”

As things stand, BrandsNext has 108 SKUs and plans to focus on selling in South India, for the moment. “We are looking to expand our mid-solutions category (bread and batter products) to address our consumers’ convenience needs and are looking to enter the premium range of specialty rice and lentil products,” said Ravindran.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the three brands that now comprise BrandsNext already account for 25 percent of WayCool’s revenues. “These brands account for Rs 400 crore of WayCool’s revenues,” said Karthik, “WayCool ended FY-23 with Rs 1,800 crore in revenue with total merchandise value of Rs 2,000 crore. We want to accelerate our path to profitability and focus on key growth drivers.”

One of the ways BrandsNext hopes to gain market share is to enhance its distribution network. The company’s products are presently available in 60,000 outlets but will end FY-24 with presence in about 1.6 lakh such outlets, according to Ravindran.

“We want to zero in on 700 distributors to maximise our reach in South India,” said Ravindran, “We are presently testing waters in the Delhi and Mumbai markets but are clear that we want to focus on the South markets till the next year and improve penetration here.”

A focused FMCG foray won’t be easy for BrandsNext. After all, the company will be taking on the likes of established names like ITC, Tata Consumer Products and Hindustan Unilever Limited, in this space. However, it won’t be resorting to discounting as a means of differentiation. “We are attempting to engage in extensive research to find out what companies want,” said Ravindran, “We are not charging a premium, but are pricing BrandsNext products on par with competition.”

In late 2021, CNBC-TV18 learnt that WayCool was targeting fund-raising to the tune of Rs 800 to 1,000 crore this year. However, the company has now said it will continue raising funds, but in much smaller tranches.

“We have moved away from the concept of raising funds in Series rounds,” said Karthik, “We will not raise a large tranche of funds in one go as we have been doing — WayCool will continue raising debt and equity funding but in much smaller tranches.”