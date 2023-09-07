After Zerodha, SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech

2 Min Read
The board of the Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Tech approved the issuance of 57.42 lakh shares amounting up to Rs 410 crore to SBI Funds at Rs 714 apiece on a preferential basis.
Out of the total Rs 410 crore, shares worth Rs 200 crore will be issued to SBI Multicap, Rs 120 crore to SBI Magnum Global Fund, and Rs 90 crore to SBI Tech Opportunities.
The shares of the gaming company are trading 1.5 percent lower at this hour, down for second day in a row. However, in the past five days the stock has gained 9.2 percent. The stock is up 42.08 percent in 2023.
The share allotment is in addition to the 14 lakh shares worth 100 crore issued to Nikhil Kamath.
Last week, the company announced that it will be issuing up to 14 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 4 each to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's companies.
In July 10, the gaming firm had announced that its board of directors had approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore via the issuance of equity shares. Nazara Tech has now raised a total of Rs 540 crore.
The Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), mobile devices are the primary drivers of India's gaming industry. Affordable internet and the availability of faster smartphones with enhanced gaming capabilities have also fuelled the market.
The number of gamers in the country is expected to expand from 420 million in 2022 to hit 500 million by 2025.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Newsletter | Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more; stock market & more
Sept 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read
US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read