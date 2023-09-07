After Zerodha, SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech

The board of the Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Tech approved the issuance of 57.42 lakh shares amounting up to Rs 410 crore to SBI Funds at Rs 714 apiece on a preferential basis.

Out of the total Rs 410 crore, shares worth Rs 200 crore will be issued to SBI Multicap, Rs 120 crore to SBI Magnum Global Fund, and Rs 90 crore to SBI Tech Opportunities.

The shares of the gaming company are trading 1.5 percent lower at this hour, down for second day in a row. However, in the past five days the stock has gained 9.2 percent. The stock is up 42.08 percent in 2023.

The share allotment is in addition to the 14 lakh shares worth 100 crore issued to Nikhil Kamath.

In July 10, the gaming firm had announced that its board of directors had approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore via the issuance of equity shares. Nazara Tech has now raised a total of Rs 540 crore.

The Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), mobile devices are the primary drivers of India's gaming industry. Affordable internet and the availability of faster smartphones with enhanced gaming capabilities have also fuelled the market.

The number of gamers in the country is expected to expand from 420 million in 2022 to hit 500 million by 2025.