CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAfter Zerodha, SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech

After Zerodha, SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech

Last week, the company announced that it will be issuing up to 14 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 4 each to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's companies.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Sept 7, 2023 12:45:20 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
After Zerodha, SBI Funds invests Rs 410 crore in Nazara Tech
The board of the Gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Tech approved the issuance of 57.42 lakh shares amounting up to Rs 410 crore to SBI Funds at Rs 714 apiece on a preferential basis.

Share Market Live


Out of the total Rs 410 crore, shares worth Rs 200 crore will be issued to SBI Multicap, Rs 120 crore to SBI Magnum Global Fund, and Rs 90 crore to SBI Tech Opportunities.
The shares of the gaming company are trading 1.5 percent lower at this hour, down for second day in a row. However, in the past five days the stock has gained 9.2 percent. The stock is up 42.08 percent in 2023.
The share allotment is in addition to the 14 lakh shares worth 100 crore issued to Nikhil Kamath.
Last week, the company announced that it will be issuing up to 14 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 4 each to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's companies.
In July 10, the gaming firm had announced that its board of directors had approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore via the issuance of equity shares. Nazara Tech has now raised a total of Rs 540 crore.
The Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), mobile devices are the primary drivers of India's gaming industry. Affordable internet and the availability of faster smartphones with enhanced gaming capabilities have also fuelled the market.
The number of gamers in the country is expected to expand from 420 million in 2022 to hit 500 million by 2025.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Nazara Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Newsletter | Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more; stock market & more

Newsletter | Delhiites, planning a G20 long weekend getaway? Be ready to shell out more; stock market & more

Sept 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read

US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough

US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment

Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month

Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X