After Gujarat, Reliance Consumer Products expands FMCG brand Independence to North India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, on Wednesday, June 21, announced the expansion of its indigenous consumer packaged goods brand, 'Independence,' to North India.

Post its highly successful initial launch in Gujarat, Independence products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar, the company said in a press release.

These products are distinctive in that they are tailor-made for the needs of the local consumers. A large cross-section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and the Independence brand aims to fill that gap.

In addition, RCPL is collaborating with trade partners, including manufacturers and kirana stores, with the aim of shared prosperity, to empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country.

This will further bolster its versatile FMCG portfolio that comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, a confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands, including Independence.

