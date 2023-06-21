After Gujarat, Reliance Consumer Products expands FMCG brand Independence to North India

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Post its highly successful initial launch in Gujarat, Independence products are now available across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. Independence offers a wide range of products, including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods, and other items, aimed at fulfilling the needs of the local consumers.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, on Wednesday, June 21, announced the expansion of its indigenous consumer packaged goods brand, 'Independence,' to North India. With the aim of providing truly Indian solutions, Independence offers a wide range of products, including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods, and other items for daily needs.

