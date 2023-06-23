Aether Industries raises Rs 750 crore through QIP issue — Goldman Sachs, SBI MF among key buyers

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAether Industries raises Rs 750 crore through QIP issue — Goldman Sachs, SBI MF among key buyers

2 Min Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 23, 2023 7:15:54 AM IST (Published)

Aether Industries Ltd. announced the closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Thursday night through which the company has raised Rs 750 crore. The company will issue 80.12 lakh shares to 36 Qualified Institutional Buyers including Goldman Sachs and SBI Mutual Fund, it said in an exchange filing.

The allotment of shares will be done at a price of Rs 936 apiece, which is a 19.3 percent discount to Thursday's closing price. It is a 5 percent discount to the QIP floor price of Rs 984.90 per share. Since June 19, when the issue was launched, shares of Aether Industries have risen by nearly 17 percent, including a 5.5 percent move on Thursday.
80 percent of the shares have been allotted to seven major funds, with SBI Mutual Fund garnering 40 percent of the shares allotted for seven of its schemes. Allottments have also been made to funds like Goldman Sachs, Axis MF, Edelweiss MF, Bandhan MF and others.
Fund% Of QIP Issue Allotted
SBI Mutual Fund40%
Axis Mutual Fund11.13%
Edelweiss Mutual Fund6.67%
Goldman Sachs6.55%
Bandhan Mutual Fund6.33%
Invesco Mutual Fund6.31%
360 One Focused Equity Fund5.33%
Other funds who also have been allotted shares within the QIP include HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, and Whiteoak Capital. The company has not specified how it plans on utilising the QIP proceeds.
Surat-based Aether Industries focuses on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.
Earlier this month, the company signed a licence agreement with Saudi Aramco Tech for converge polyols technology. After signing the agreement, Aether Industries has begun the manufacturing and the commercialisation of the Converge polyols technology and product series.
Shares of Aether Industries ended 5.5 percent higher on Thursday and have risen nearly 40 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.
