Aether Industries launches QIP to raise Rs 750 cr, sets floor price at Rs 936/share

Shares of specialty and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries Ltd ended at Rs 998.60, up by Rs 1.10, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Specialty and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries Ltd on Monday, June 19, launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 750 crore, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 936 per share, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Surat-based Aether Industries focuses on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

The products find application in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, coating, high-performance photography, additive, and oil and gas segments of the chemical industry.

Currently, the company has three active manufacturing sites, one R&D centre and a pilot plant in Hojiwala, Surat, and two manufacturing sites in Sachin, Surat. The company has a production capacity of more than 6,000 MT in its state-of-art and DCS automated manufacturing facilities.