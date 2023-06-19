CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAether Industries launches QIP to raise Rs 750 cr, sets floor price at Rs 936/share

Aether Industries launches QIP to raise Rs 750 cr, sets floor price at Rs 936/share

Aether Industries launches QIP to raise Rs 750 cr, sets floor price at Rs 936/share
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 19, 2023 8:39:39 PM IST (Published)

Shares of specialty and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries Ltd ended at Rs 998.60, up by Rs 1.10, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Specialty and fine chemical manufacturer Aether Industries Ltd on Monday, June 19, launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 750 crore, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Live Tv

Loading...

The floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 936 per share, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.


Surat-based Aether Industries focuses on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X