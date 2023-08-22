This steel hose maker is looking for made-in-India coils to avoid reliance on China

Aeroflex Industries a leading manufacturer of stainless steel flexible hoses and assemblies in India is looking for made-in-India coils to avoid reliance on China. Asad Daud, Managing Director of the company, revealed in an interview its intention to strategically reduce dependency on Chinese suppliers. Coils are a key component that is used in the manufacture of steel flexible hoses.

“So we are looking to slightly debottleneck from China. The reason being that, like I said, 70 percent of the coil is from China, but we are looking at Indian manufacturers to buy from them because of the geopolitical issues with China so we want to de-risk ourselves from that aspect as well,“ he told CNBC-TV18.

This flexible flow solutions provider intends to grow at 35 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Daud mentioned that the company has achieved a consistent growth rate of 35 percent CAGR over the past three years. It anticipates a substantial three to fourfold increase in the figures within the coming four years.

Continuing the discussion on market dimensions, Daud elaborated, "Approximately 80 percent of our sales are attributed to exports. Considering the global market scale of around $3 billion, our export turnover positions us to capture roughly 1 percent of the total market share.”

Addressing the financial aspects, Daud mentioned the company's focus on optimising its debtors cycle — a metric reflecting the average time it takes for the company to collect payments from its debtors. Currently, the debtors cycle stands at 75 days. The company aims to bring this figure down to 60 days, demonstrating their commitment to bolstering their financial efficiency.

At present, the landscape lacks any Indian listed company engaged in a comparable business scope. This positions Aeroflex to create a new category within the realm of stock exchanges.

This Mumbai-based company intends to raise Rs 351 crore via public issue, at upper price band. In the flexible flow solution products sector, Aeroflex Industries' share issue will be the fifth initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription in the current month.

