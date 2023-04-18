Aequs secures $27.5 million in investment led by Amicus Capital for next phase of growth

The funds are intended to prime the company for its next phase of growth and will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities across its Aerospace, Toys, and Consumer Durable Goods verticals to serve both domestic and multinational OEM clients.

Bangalore-based contract manufacturing company Aequs Private Ltd. has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 2.25 billion ($27.50 Mn) in a maiden round of external investment led by Amicus Capital.

Aequs is a diversified manufacturing partner for global OEMs and domestic players and has fully integrated manufacturing operations across three clusters located in North Karnataka: Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC), Koppal Toys Cluster (KTC), and Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster (HDC).

"Each cluster is the first of its kind in India and brings unique capabilities to its respective market," the company said in a release.

In addition, Aequs operates global aerospace manufacturing facilities located in the US (Paris, Texas) and France (Cholet).

BAC was awarded the "Global Airbus Innovation Award" in 2016 and recognized as the first of its kind in the world.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO of Aequs, expressed excitement about the new funding and remarked, "The equity investment by Amicus Capital marks the first external funding into Aequs and sets us on a new trajectory to further expand operations in the three current verticals and continue to provide world-class manufacturing solutions to our global customers."

Mahesh Parasuraman, Co-Founder and Partner at Amicus Capital, said, "With its marquee customer base, state-of-the-art infrastructure and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, Aequs is uniquely positioned to play a significant role in India’s emergence as a global manufacturing power-house."