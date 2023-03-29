For 30 years Aditya Puri strode like a colossus on the Indian banking scene, But since he retired from HDFC Bank in October 2020, he has been away from the limelight. Today, I got some unexpected help from his wife, actually, who has written a delightful book, Adityanama, the man behind the banker, and both Mrs Anita smiley Puri and Aditya Puri have been good enough to agree for an interview.

Here is an edited except:

Q:

I must tell you that this is a delightful love story. Mrs Puri, you met him as a college student, fell in love and then it turned out to be an arranged marriage because his bua (aunt) knew your Chachi. Yes. This is like filmy.

Anita Puri: It's really a miracle. Because I thought, it's just that one party and then I got into my Miranda House studies and I didn't think about him, but his cousin sister, who had taken me to the party, he kept asking her where’s that friend of yours because I want to marry her. And she said I've lost track of her. So it was quite a thing when he came to see me because the bua and chachi, sent the proposal to our respective parents. When he came to see me at my sister's home when the proposal came, he actually just came in, he saw and he did not even ask me one question. He just saw, okay, this is the same smiley that I've been searching for. And he just went on to the bar to have a drink.

Q: Let me come to the story of your career. Mr Puri, your story is an amazing tale of a person with no connections, climbing fast and high. You started as a paying guest in a dingy apartment in Mumbai. And where the landlady just gave you half a cup of tea and a biscuit for breakfast. I mean, this is a very big ascent and achievement. Do you think this is still possible? To what do you owe this dramatic success?

Aditya Puri: Of course it's possible. Do you need God's grace? I was from a small town like Chandigarh and in Chandigarh, if you're reasonably well off, you're a big shot and have lots of space etc. And when I got this job at Mahindra and Mahindra, I thought I'd become a big guy with the sum that was there. When I came here to Mumbai, I realized it was nothing. And most of us at that time, even the Hindustan Levers guys my cousins, we were all paying guests in that famous Oval Maidan road. And before that, my apartment was even more downmarket. I came here to the oval maidan apartment later. It was the first time I saw the rush coming out of Churchgate station, so I went back. Now, the fact was that I built a determination, that I have to beat this, we are not going to just sit there.

When you come from a small town, you're a member of the club. You're a member of the golf club, you know everybody, but here, I was nobody. But I said I'm going to do it. And the advice would be only this do what you're passionate about, work hard, and also have an emotional coefficient people and then nobody can stop you and especially today.

Q: I'm glad you said emotional coefficient because Mrs Puri points out that among your big qualities, the best quality as she calls it, is you are a man with humour. And you are a foodie. I'm going to come to the foodie part a bit later. But a man of humour! You think that is a very big ingredient in the success.

Aditya Puri: Yes, I think the overall package. You can't be too serious. And also you going to roll, you are going to go up and down and roll. Nobody's going to have a straight climb. So you've to have that tenacity. And a bit of humour can lighten almost any situation. So I think, humour, some empathy, lack of ego, you have to be humble. Your ego will kill you one way or the other.

Q: She speaks about the fact that you're extremely fair to colleagues, even when you are harsh with them. But Mrs Puri one of the nice things you said he never brings his problems home. He didn’t discuss the tensions.

Anita Puri: Yes. My father used to come home with a briefcase full of papers from his business and then open it out when he would come and he would be at work. So when I got married, I asked him in the evening, when he came back from work, I said, where's your briefcase? Because I was so used to my father. Aditya said, what briefcase? Since then I've never seen even one piece of paper come home or one problem come home. And later on in the day, the next day, I would get to know that there was a big problem at the bank. But I never got to know anything at home.

Q: But you do say that the change from Citibank to HDFC Bank, there was a lot of thinking. In fact, in quotes, you say he would ask, “smiley, did we do the right thing?” So those were very difficult days, the change from Citi to HDFC Bank.

Anita Puri: Yes, it was because I was living like a queen in Malaysia. He was CEO of Citibank there, and they would call me lady boss. And the lady boss shouldn't have any problems at all whereas here when I came, people didn't even know the name of the bank. And actually, we lost a lot of friends also at that time. Because from being somebody, I mean, we were nothing. Yes. So it was a big change also in my lifestyle. In Kaula Lumpur, it was a large home. And we had a lot of cars and drivers whereas here since the bank was a newborn baby. So we had to adjust to a smaller house and not many perquisites as we had.

Q: And not so much help from the organization since it wasn't set up.

Anita Puri: Yes.

Q: The big question really of your career - what made you jump? If you were in such a good position in Citi and you would have risen there as well, to the international level, how did Deepak Parekh convince you? Do you say he met you in Kuala Lumpur?

Aditya Puri: No, he came home. And fundamentally, yes, absolutely. John Reed who was head of Citi at that time, there was Jerry Rao was there, my boss later on Nanoo Pamnani, I was there, who said these are the 50 guys, we're going to do it and I was on the cusp of a big shift.

But then we were sometimes thinking, about whether we want to spend our entire life overseas or we come here. And long back I told Smiley, “One day, I'll set up a bank in India that India will be proud of”. So that was there at the back of my mind, but it was a very tough decision. And then when Deepak came, he said, “Join us.” And the salary offered me, I was almost going to fall off the chair. I said, “Deepak are you bloody joking? What are we going to do?” Then I also said, “Look, if I come back, it will be to solve a passion. So whose bank will it be? How much will you run it?” And he said, “Look, you come back and you run it.” And I have to say, he never deviated from that. If I needed to do something, or if I needed his help, I went to him. But he never once said you do this or you do that. You have to give that credit to him.

He said, “Look, come back to the country and do something.”

And then the clincher actually was my dad. He was not well, and then we said, “Papa come we'll set you up in a hospital wherever we were.” They were talking about Australia or something. And he said, “No, I don't want to leave India. And I want to spend my last days in Smiley’s house.” I said, “Papa it happens to be my house as well.” But I swelled with pride because it was a hell of a compliment that he sees it as his daughter-in-law's house. And then I went to Smiley and I said, “Look Smiley, what should I do?” So she said, “If something happens to Papa, can you spend the balance of your life?” I said, “No.” And then we were here!

Q: So it was an emotional as well as intellectual choice to set up a bank, your own passion as well as family issues. Aside from HDFC Bank itself, did you get irritated with any of his qualities I mean chapter after chapter you speak well of him. Did he put wet towels on the bed?

Anita Puri: No it's natural to have a little bit of irritation. He's human after all. But the wet towel didn't happen. But, whenever I was in the company and I would talk to my friends, he would get something in his mind, which was very important for him at that time, which he wanted to say. But he didn't have the patience to wait for me to finish and he would interrupt me this really irritated me and I would say, Hello, I'm speaking. And the second thing that really bothered me was his dress sense. Oh my god, and it still hasn't improved. We have been married for 45 years

Aditya Puri: How did I get the GQ Award then? I got GQ Award.

Anita Puri: That was for business.

Q: You've written and we discussed that he never brought his problems home. After retirement, there was this big merger announcement, HDFC getting merged into HDFC Bank. Did you see any exchange of expression in his way? Happy? Unhappy?

Anita Puri: No, I could see that he's really moved on. Because - emotionally, physically, and even mentally, I could see he was absolutely the same person. No frown on his face.

He had no expression. He was absolutely. As though it didn't bother him at all. And he had really moved on.

Q: Would it have bothered you? The merger? Are you happy? What's your reaction? We never got to hear that?

Aditya Puri: Oh. No, I don't think it would have bothered me as long as it was done in the best interest. Remember, a lot of people made a lot of noise about it. And in your interviews with you I always said whenever it makes sense, we would go ahead and do it. I think they all sat together. And at this point in time, it probably made sense. And there are enough good minds at it.

Q: Would you have resisted it is my question actually?.

Aditya Puri: If it was good for the bank, I would not. If it wasn’t, I would.

Q: You are still not answering.

Aditya Puri: Because I don't know the basis of the merger. So how can I comment, it would be unfair.

Q: What was the most challenging moment for you, when you were running the bank?

Aditya Puri: As she rightly said a lot of the moments were challenging in the sense first, we had to set it up; then we had to see if we need to expand and become large; how we needed to change our business; then we had to see the geography. Each time it was like almost setting up a new bank, and then constant changes in technology. And if you notice, during the time that you interviewed me, we wanted to be ahead of the curve. So being the first also entails risks.

Q: Mrs Puri has put a quote of yours in the book. You ask “Why are there brakes in a car?” And the surprising answer, you come up with is “so that you can drive full speed.” Your point is that I have put risk measures in the bank, and so that I can go at full speed. But at some point, did the bank go more than the brakes allowed?

Aditya Puri: Absolutely, no. I'll tell you, I'm quite happy to discuss that. When I said the brakes - if you see the bank, I'm very proud of that. The bank has systems and procedures that it runs by. Most people give me credit, but actually, it's the whole team that put in and who would give the life for the bank and me. And we never had a credit issue. We never had a people issue.

Technology was also not running too fast. We had the best guys, we had IBM, we had Cisco we have TCS, everything and they were all saying it’s good. And they tested it out. I think they got a bit too ambitious. But that was not with my sanctions. Happens.

Q: Mrs. Puri, did you get help in raising the children from him?

Anita Puri: Yes and no. When he was home, he was hands on.

Q: Let me speak of one challenge that you speak about in the book. How did he react when your daughter joined films. Did that upset him?

Anita Puri: Yeah, he didn't know what had hit him. Because he had told her to become a copywriter in O&M.

Q: Mass communication.

Anita Puri: Yes. He was very keen. And she was good at it.

Aditya Puri: Ranjan Kapoor told me, she's very good.

Anita Puri: So he was actually shocked. He said, Now, where did this come from? Because I am absolutely camera shy and he is from a banking background. And his grandfather was a lawyer and his father was in Air Force. So at first, we didn't know this industry at all. So that's why because it was unknown waters.

Aditya Puri: I said, “Look, you will have to go through ups and downs.” And then she said, “You know, I'm sparing you. But half the time when you put me through mass communications, and then when I was going overseas for journalism, you made me believe that it was my decision. And you actually only afterwards I realized it wasn’t and now I want to make my own decision.”

Q: But then there was full support afterwards from the family.

Anita Puri: Yes.

Q: I want to get you to the modern day as well. The world is facing a lot of banking issues. What are we getting right? Do you think we are getting things right in India?

Aditya Puri: I love this, because I sent a note to some of my fellows overseas. I think people may feel they have the liberty to take a potshot at India anytime they want. But people in glass houses should look first inside. Now, if you see these collapses, and if you see also what the banking systems overseas look like, we look like a Garden of Eden. Take this SVB, take the other collapse, take Credit Suisse - our regulators - full credit to the RBI for this. We have asset liability management rules, we have portfolio management rules, we have disparate deposit, we have market risk, we have reputational risk, and we have technology. I think we do a damn good job, and the rest need to learn from us rather than lecture us. And I also believe that the “sone ki chidiya” is coming back.

Q: So you think that we have the best days for India?

Aditya Puri: Absolutely. Sone ki chidiya coming back. Now one full round.

Q: Let's speak about retirement. Did it bug you? What is his day like now? Are you happy with his retirement?

Anita Puri: Yes, absolutely. Can I read a little from the conclusion, which I think would really answer your question? Well, “Aditya has smoothly moved on to the next chapter of his life. And I'm so happy to see him passionately pursue his dreams, of providing quality, affordable healthcare across the length and breadth of the company providing credit to the underprivileged and democratizing the benefits of technology to reduce disparity and Environment Protection.”

Q: So he's doing a lot of NGO work.

Anita Puri: Yes.

Q: Is it only NGO work? You're not getting into active corporate life at all, board of directors? Chairman?

Aditya Puri: Board of Directors, Chairman actually can't make much of a difference.

Q: But in PNB Housing, they wanted you, right?

Aditya Puri: No, PNB housing, I was ready to go with certain conditions, that if they were willing to bring a large amount of money, then I saw the opportunity of really revolutionising the whole thing by having a cloud-based API platform based on technology, by having different credit systems, by having distinct different distribution channels, by making sure that the length and breadth got it all right. And we were also talking about putting in the requisite procedures so that the company itself would change. I was excited, I thought it was going to come. I was not involved in the pricing and all those decisions. But the balance didn't happen.

Q: Don’t we see you in an active role. Driving a company?

Aditya Puri: If I find something like PharmEasy there, I am actively involved. So just like banking needed to go into the interior. We need to get quality healthcare and medicines to the interior you drive wherever you go to your own village, you drive 200 or 100 kilometres then you see this doctor, you don't even know whether he is a doctor. You have a compounder sitting next to him. Everything is this white powder that can be given to you in the packet.

I do want to bring quality healthcare to all of India at a cheaper price delivered to the doorstep. That includes medicines, orthopedics, doctor on call! And I'm very passionate about that. I want to. And we are working, a couple of us are working together - the Mahindras, us, Bombay Port Trust, the government, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to make your life more liveable. I think we will be able to come out with something soon.

Q: I want answers to two questions from you. When is your book coming?

Aditya Puri: No book. I didn't even want this to come.

Q: I know she keeps saying that. But she has to keep it a secret from you.

Aditya Puri: After 45 years, you better not argue.

Q: When do we see you actively jump into some company? You said that it may be in pharma, it may be in medical, healthcare.

Aditya Puri: If there was something where I could eliminate the moneylender I would do that.

Q: Okay, then that is finance and pharma,

Aditya Puri: Because you must understand, I think Prime Minister Modi has been saying this for quite some time. 60 percent of India still lives in semi urban and rural India, they've taken roads, electricity, digital, all of it there. And now we have the opportunity to be able to take finance and thereby take them out of the money lending business. I think that that is something that must be done. And if you give them finance, I think it will create another India.

Q: Maybe that's possible now because of digitalization, UPI.

Aditya Puri: Exactly and they're very hard working people. We were talking just before we came in here. Look at the activity. They need the support, they need the electricity, water. That they've got. Now they need financing, and they also need some support. And I think the government is firmly focused on that. And if I got something there, I'd be there.

Q: We've got two big takeaways – Mr Aditya Puri is not writing a book but don't be surprised if you see him, take active participation and come with a company in finance or in pharmaceuticals. We'll wait and see.