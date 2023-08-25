Aditya Birla Renewables says it will nearly treble its power generation capacity by March

Aditya Birla Group will treble its power generation capacity by the end of this financial year, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the 76th Annual General Meeting of the Group's flagship, Grasim Industries.

The total cumulative installed capacity of Aditya Birla Renewables stood at 744 megawatts in the financial year 2023. According to Birla, this is estimated to increase to 2 gigawatts by the end of March 2024.

The Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Renewables, a part of the Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Aditya Birla Group, was established in 2011 and has a presence in the commercial and industrial power segments. The company operates across the spectrum of renewable energy, from solar and wind to hybrid power.

The company has a portfolio of nearly 2.3 gigawatts in nine states and aims to achieve 4.5 GW installed capacity by the financial year 2026.

The Aditya Birla Renewables reported a 27 percent year-on-year increase in its revenue of Rs 87 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The AB Group's renewable business reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) growth of 20 percent year-on-year at Rs 45 crore for the period under review.