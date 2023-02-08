Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder of ABNA, aims to create the most preferred house of food and beverages (F&B) brands in India under its umbrella.

Mumbai-headquartered Aditya Birla Group has recently announced to foray into the organised food services market with premium casual dining space. The conglomerate aims to open its first restaurant in Mumbai next quarter and to build its premium casual dining restaurant chains across India, the group has collaborated with Chef Restaurateur Rahul Akerkar.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder of ABNA, aims to create the most preferred house of food and beverages (F&B) brands in India under its umbrella.

Birla, in a statement, said, “High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour. Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants (PCDR) is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences.”

Aditya Birla Group said that its hospitality arm, which comes under Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA), will build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India. “Our vision is to build the best F&B Brands, with a clear focus on both quality and value for customers,” he added.

Rahul Akerkar, known for setting industry trends with his ingredient-driven cuisine, and warm hospitality, is among the country’s first successful chef-restaurateur entrepreneurs. He has joined ABNA’s wholly-owned subsidiary as a Creative Director and Director of Cuisine and will be responsible for the restaurant’s concept and culinary vision.

“Our partnership with Rahul Akerkar, who has a unique culinary style, is a step in this direction. We are excited at the prospect of developing a distinct PCDR chain,” added Birla.

Akerkar, while commenting on the partnership, said, “I am thrilled to join the team at ABNA and introduce our latest concept—a casual, neighbourhood, restaurant for all seasons, weeknight dates, or lunches with a co-worker. The food with a European backbone, is an ode to my mixed Indian & European parentage and my travels across the globe.”

Currently, ABNA operates a members-only club called ‘Jolie’s,’ which spans approximately 30,000 square feet at Worli, Mumbai.