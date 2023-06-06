Aditya Birla Group forays into branded jewellery retail with investment of Rs 5000 crore

The foray into branded jewellery retail marks the Group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years it forayed into the paints business in January 2021 and B2B e-commerce for building materials in July 2022.

Aditya Birla Group has announced that it is set to foray into the branded jewellery retail business with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore.

In a statement, the group said this business will be housed in a new venture called “Novel Jewels Ltd”, that will build large-format exclusive jewellery retail stores across India with in-house jewellery brands

The branded jewellery retail venture will be operated by a newly recruited leadership team with deep retail and category expertise.

"This foray is a strategic portfolio choice that allows us to tap into new growth engines and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. With rising disposable income, discerning and aspirational consumers are leaning more towards design-led, bespoke, and high-quality jewellery. This venture will capitalise on Aditya Birla Group’s deep expertise in lifestyle retail and nuanced understanding of consumer preferences," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said in a statement.

As per data shared by the company, the jewellery market is projected to grow to roughly $90 billion by 2025. As per Aditya Birla Group’s statement, new venture will look to create an aspirational national brand.

With a foray into branded jewelry retail, Aditya Birla Group will be taking on Titan’s Tanishq, which currently leads the branded jewellery retail space in the country.

As of March 31, 2023, Tanishq currently has a seven percent jewellery market share with a network of 763 retail stores across 253 towns in India. Titan’s jewellery portfolio also includes Mia and Caratlane in the mid-market segment, and Zoya in the luxury segment while Tanishq operates in the premium segment.

Other major branded players in the market include Malabar Gold and Diamonds with 300+ stores, JoyAlukkas with over 150 stores across 11 countries, Kalyan Jewellers, which has 149 showrooms in India and 33 showrooms in the Middle East, among others. Reliance also marks its presence in the sector with Reliance Jewels.