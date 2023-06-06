Aditya Birla Group forays into branded jewellery retail with investment of Rs 5000 crore

The foray into branded jewellery retail marks the Group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years it forayed into the paints business in January 2021 and B2B e-commerce for building materials in July 2022.

Aditya Birla Group has announced that it is set to foray into the branded jewellery retail business with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore.

In a statement, the group said this business will be housed in a new venture called “Novel Jewels Ltd”, that will build large-format exclusive jewellery retail stores across India with in-house jewellery brands

