Aditya Birla Fashion shares slide despite highest-ever quarterly sales

By Shloka Badkar

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 26.8 percent up to Rs 397.6 crore this fiscal's second quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd posted its highest-ever quarterly sales revenue in the July to September period of FY23. Revenue was up 49.7 percent to Rs 3,075 crore in the September quarter from the same period in FY22. But shares went down nearly 6.6 percent at Rs 329 apiece on the BSE after the results came out.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 29.4 crore compared to Rs 5.1 crore in last fiscal's September quarter. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 397.6 crore was up 26.8 percent from last September's Rs 313.5 crore.

However, the company's margin came in at 12.9 percent for the period under review against 15.3 percent in the September quarter of FY22.

The company said each of its business segments — lifestyle brands, Pantaloons, the innerwear and athleisure segment, youth fashion segment, super-premium brands and ethnic businesses such as 'Sabyasachi'— posted strong performances.

"Robust like-to-like and consistent e-commerce performance have been key drivers of growth in the September quarter. The period also saw an increase in marketing investments post a hiatus of over two years since COVID, as the company reinvigorated its focus towards brand building and strengthening consumer connect," the fashion retail company said in a statement.

The statement said that the company is optimistic about the overall consumption of fashion products for the remaining year after an encouraging start to the festive season.

The company's net debt also decreased to Rs 243 crore in the second quarter. It was Rs 504 crore in March and Rs 873 crore in the September quarter of last fiscal.

