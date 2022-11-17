Aditya Birla Fashion to open India’s first luxury department store with Galeries Lafayette 

The high-end fashion stores will see more than 200 luxury and designer brands and the Mumbai outlet will be operational by 2024.
Buy / Sell Aditya Birla F share
Recommended ArticlesView All
A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse
IST5 Min(s) Read
Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues
IST3 Min(s) Read
The high-end fashion stores will see more than 200 luxury and designer brands. The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai, which will be located in the Fort area, is expected to open its doors by 2024 while the 65,000 square feet store in Delhi will open at DLF Emporio, one of India’s largest luxury malls.
The partnership aims at creating a world-class destination for Indian consumers and global luxury brands.
ABFRL’s brand partners and portfolio includes luxury fashion labels like Ralph Lauren, Hackett, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, ‘Sabyasachi’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’,‘Shantnu & Nikhil’, ‘House of Masaba’, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are trading 0.9 percent lower at Rs 313.85.