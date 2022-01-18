Aditya Birla Fashion confirms data breach, but says no sensitive info was compromised

Aditya Birla Fashion today addressed the data breach on its portal and sought to assure its customers that no sensitive information was compromised.

On Monday, it was reported that the company's database was hacked into and information was made public by a hacker group. Initial reports had claimed that the information leaked included customer information including names, phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, order histories, credit card details, and passwords, and details of employees, including salary details, religion, and marital status.

In a letter to its customers, the company sought assure its customers that no sensitive information was leaked and advised them to change their passwords. The company said there was an "information security incident entailing illegal access to customer (data)base and profile Info of some customers (was) released In some cyber forums".

The company stated that no "financially sensitive information, with respect to payment modalities" was compromised.

The company, which reported a revenue of Rs 5,181.14 crore in in the previous financial year, claims to be the country's largest "pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats".

At the end of the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company boasts of a network of 3,264 stores across approximately 26,841 multi-brand outlets. It has a repertoire of leading brands, such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, along with India's largest value fashion retail brand Pantaloons.

