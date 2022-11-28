Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's TMRW to invest Rs 300 crore in eight digital-first brands

"TMRW is on a path to create a leading technology-led digital first ‘House of Brands’ business over the next several years. With these eight brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of more than Rs 700 crore and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of more than Rs 1500 crore in the next 12 months," the company said in an exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.'s venture TMRW will invest nearly Rs 300 crore to acquire stakes in eight different digital-first lifestyle brands, including D2C brand Bewakoof.

The new brands include:

Fashion brand - Berrylush: To acquire nearly 51 percent stake for Rs 27 crore through a combination of primary and secondary transactions via share purchase and share subscription agreements.

Pop Culture and Fandom Appeal Brand - Bewakoof: To acquire up to 73-80 percent stake through primary equity and debt infusion along with secondary stake acquisition via share subscription agreement, loan agreement, and share purchase agreement respectively for Rs 200 crore.

Fashion Foward Brand - Juneberry

Occassion wear for teen girls - Natilene

Occasion wear brand for kids - Nauti Nati: To acquire 100 percent stake (including Natilene) through a Business Transfer Agreement for Rs 10 crore.

Athleisure and Active Wear brand - Nobero: To acquire 66 percent stake through primary equity and debt infusion for Rs 13 crore.

Denime Lifestyle Brand - Urbano: To acquire 55 percent stake through a combination of primary and secondary transactions for Rs 18 crore.

Fast Fashion Brand - Veirdo: To acquire 55 percent stake (including Juneberry) for Rs 21 crore through primary and secondary transactions.

The company expects TMRW to cross an annual revenue rate of over Rs 1,500 crore over the next 12 months after getting the new brands on board.

With this, TMRW has established its presence across a broad spectrum of apparel segments ranging from Casual Wear, Kid’s Wear to Western Wear. The plan is to expand in related Lifestyle categories including Beauty & Personal Care.

Earlier this month, Aditya Birla Fashion entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India. Galeries Lafayette is known globally for its flagship store in Paris. The French department store giant has 65 stores globally.

The company will open a 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai, which is expected to be operational by 2024. ABFRL said that the store would be housed across two historic buildings.

Some of these transactions are subject to closing conditions and signing of definitive documents.