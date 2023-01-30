Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail inducts Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors on its board saying, the board believes that ABFRL will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen.

The move comes after Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla were recently inducted as Directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Commenting on their appointment, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has built a formidable portfolio of fashion brands across multiple categories and formats, covering all major segments of Indian apparel market. In the last few years, the company has entered multiple new emerging segments such as Ethnicwear— including partnerships with Indian designers, luxury, sportswear and new age businesses through its digital venture TMRW. The ABFRL platform is now poised for a new wave of exponential growth."

"Ananya and Aryaman’s exceptional individual achievements in their chosen fields and early success with their independent entrepreneurial ventures set them up well for larger responsibilities. Their nuanced understanding of new-age business models and emerging shifts in consumer behaviour will infuse fresh energy to the board of ABFRL."

Also Read: KM Birla says there is a thin line between hustle and hubris and that sanity must prevail over vanity in valuations

He added, "Ananya and Aryaman are firmly rooted in the group’s values and passionately believe in the group’s purpose. I am confident that they will build on the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and successful track record in creating sustained stakeholder value."

Ananya Birla is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is amongst India's fastest growing MFI's. It has crossed an AUM of 1 billion USD, and has grown at a CAGR of 120 percent (2015-2022). With over 7000 employees, it has consistently been accorded a Great Place To Work. With a CRISIL A+ rating, Svatantra is the youngest, highest rated organization in the sector. Svatantra successfully acquired Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. in 2018."

Her innovation across the business has resulted in a number of firsts in the industry, and solidified Svatantra's position as an industry leader in financial services. She is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai. On the social front, Ananya Birla has co-founded Mpower, and advocates the need for conversations around mental health in India. She is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation that does pioneering research in mental health and social impact, the company said.

Aryaman Vikram Birla comes with diverse experience which includes, entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. Aryaman is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

In consultation with the Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, he is actively championing the Group’s foray into new-age businesses. Aryaman helped incubate the Group’s D2C platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. His maiden entrepreneurial foray was in the hospitality business. Aryaman is also spearheading the Group’s Venture Capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures. Prior to joining ABG, Aryaman was a prolific first-class cricketer," the company said in a statement.