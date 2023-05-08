TCNS Clothing shares fall 19%, most since listing after Aditya Birla Fashion buys controlling stake

With the recent acquisition of TCNS Clothing, Aditya Birla Fashion said that its ethnic wear portfolio was expected to reach Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years.
Aditya Birla Fashion on Friday announced that it was acquiring a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing, the owner of leading ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong, and Elleven.
As part of the transaction, Aditya Birla would make a conditional open offer to acquire up to a 29 percent stake at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 percent in TCNS.
The value of the promoter stake and open offer consideration for TCNS is Rs 1,650 crore for a 51 percent stake.
After the deal, TCNS will be amalgamated with Aditya Birla Fashion and, as part of the merger arrangement, public shareholders of TCNS will receive 11 shares of Aditya Birla Fashion for every 6 shares that they hold in TCNS.
The company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The company also has strategic partnerships with designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that most of these acquisitions are loss-making and yet-to-stabilise.
