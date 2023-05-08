TCNS Clothing shares fall 19%, most since listing after Aditya Birla Fashion buys controlling stake

2 Min(s) Read
With the recent acquisition of TCNS Clothing, Aditya Birla Fashion said that its ethnic wear portfolio was expected to reach Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years.
Shares of TCNS Clothing fell over 19 percent on Monday after announcing a merger deal with Aditya Birla Fashion, late on Friday night. On the other hand, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion have recovered from opening lows, after declining as much as 7.5 percent.
Aditya Birla Fashion on Friday announced that it was acquiring a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing, the owner of leading ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong, and Elleven.
As part of the transaction, Aditya Birla would make a conditional open offer to acquire up to a 29 percent stake at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 percent in TCNS.