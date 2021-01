Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has picked up a 51 percent stake in luxury designer brand Sabyasachi for Rs 398 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said that the deal will add significant weight to ABFRL’s growing ethnic wear portfolio as the company looks to build an ethnic wear business over the next few years.

Commenting on the partnership Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said, “We believe that over the next few years, ethnic wear is going to be an increasingly important category as young and confident Indians rediscover their culture and heritage."

Dikshit added that the company intends to craft a portfolio that addresses the entire gamut of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, CEO and Founder, Sabyasachi Brand, said: “Over the course of the last couple of years, as my brand evolved and matured, I began searching for the right partner in order to ensure continuity and long-term sustainable growth. I am honoured and excited to have found that partner in Kumar Mangalam Birla and ABFRL. Aligned in our vision, and committed to excellence, we will work together to grow a truly global luxury brand out of India.”