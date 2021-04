Aditya Birla Capital is on an expansion mode and plans to monetise the company’s 2 crore clients to boost its financial services such as retail loans, insurance and AMC business, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

The company would work on cross-selling the financial products over three to five years. At present, merely 2 lakh (1 percent) of their customer base have been sold products of more than one line of business.

Aditya Birla Capital offers loans to corporate and the retail/SME sector. With total loans of over Rs 45,000 crore, large and mid-corporate loans comprised 43 percent and the company is looking to consolidate this segment.

Jefferies said that the actual opportunity is in the retail and SME segment through cross-sells and network expansion that will support the doubling of its loan book and increase in its share in loans to 65 percent by FY23-24. The company also has the advantage of access to funds at lower costs. Over the next three years, loans are expected to grow at 15-17 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) led by 27-28 percent CAGR in retail and SME loans.

Jefferies noted that Aditya Birla Housing Finance should benefit from opportunities in the sector and that business could grow at 18-20 percent CAGR over the next three years.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (51 percent subsidiary) has delivered a strong turnaround over the last two years following a partnership with HDFC Bank.

Another subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life is the fourth-largest player in the sector with an 8.6 percent share in AUMs. The brokerage house says a 12 to 15 percent CAGR in AUMs is expected over the next three years and the target is to increase the share of equity AUMs from 34 percent now to 40 percent.