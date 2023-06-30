Aditya Birla Capital raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP

The investors included BlackRock, Capital Group, Norges Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, M&G Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and SBI Life Insurance.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) on Friday, June 30, successfully secured funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crores. This was accomplished through a combination of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares totaling Rs 1,750 crores and a preferential issuance of equity shares totaling Rs. 1,250 crores to its Promoter and Promoter Group entities, namely Grasim Industries Limited and Surya Kiran Investments Pte. Ltd., respectively.

Live TV

Loading...

At its Board of Directors meeting today, the company approved the issue and allotment of 10 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 175 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 165 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 1,750 crores.