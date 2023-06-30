CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAditya Birla Capital raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP

Aditya Birla Capital raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP

Aditya Birla Capital raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 11:56:14 PM IST (Published)

The investors included BlackRock, Capital Group, Norges Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, M&G Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and SBI Life Insurance.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) on Friday, June 30, successfully secured funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crores. This was accomplished through a combination of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares totaling Rs 1,750 crores and a preferential issuance of equity shares totaling Rs. 1,250 crores to its Promoter and Promoter Group entities, namely Grasim Industries Limited and Surya Kiran Investments Pte. Ltd., respectively.

Live TV

Loading...

At its Board of Directors meeting today, the company approved the issue and allotment of 10 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 175 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 165 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 1,750 crores.
Several marquee foreign portfolio investors, sovereign wealth funds and domestic institutional investors participated in the QIP.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X