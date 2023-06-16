PVR falls 3% on disappointing reviews of Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Adipurush was expected to provide much needed respite to occupancy levels in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, as no Hindi film except The Kerala Story has reported positive surprise.

Prabhas starrer, Adipurush released in the movie theatres on June 16th, but much to the disappointment of the audience, the movie receives a backlash. PVR-Inox shares declined nearly 3 percent, post the movie release in theatres. Street was earlier positive on the stock, expecting large footfalls and advance booking for the drama based on Lord Rama and his 14 year exile.

Live Tv

Loading...

Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic expressed his discontent on Twitter stating the movie was an 'epic disappointment' and gave a half star rating. He added ' Director Om Raut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but created a huge mess'.

The total number of tickets booked for Adipurush till Sunday in its Hindi and Telugu versions in PVR and Inox outlets has reached nearly 6 lakhs.