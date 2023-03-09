Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to acquire a stake in Lenskart for $500 million

ADIA is finalizing an agreement to buy a mix of existing Lenskart shares and new equity. The deal, which would value Lenskart at more than $4 billion, could be announced as early as this week.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is nearing a deal to acquire a stake in Indian eyewear startup Lenskart Solutions Pvt. for about $500 million. The investment values the eyewear startup at more than $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues
Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease
Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund is finalizing an agreement to buy a mix of existing Lenskart shares and new equity, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. The deal, which would value Lenskart at more than $4 billion, could be announced as early as this week. Though discussions are advanced, details could still change.
Lenskart is set to close its funding round amid a global rout for tech companies that’s prompted layoffs in the thousands, depressed investment activity and shaved billions off the valuations of once high-flying startups. The company has grown into India’s largest optical brand and is backed by KKR & Co., SoftBank Group Corp., Temasek Holdings Pte and PremjiInvest, among others.
Lenskart, which uses technology and supply chain automation to directly sell glasses and contact lenses to consumers, was co-founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, who is also its chief executive officer. The company agreed in June to buy a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays Inc. at a valuation of about $400 million, Bloomberg reported.
The company is profitable and is planning an initial public offering within 48 months, Bansal told Bloomberg Television in July.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!