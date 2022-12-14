Poonawalla Fincorp selling housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3900 crore

This deal will help the Adar Poonawalla-controlled NBFC to maximise shareholders' value as it focuses on becoming 'a new age financial services player.' Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd ended at Rs 302.10, down by Rs 1.25, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday said its board has approved the sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd to TPG (Perseus SG Pte Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) for Rs 3,900 crore.

The transaction will maximise the shareholders' value in the long term as Poonawalla Fincorp focuses on building a tech-led and digital-first financial services company, with leadership in consumer and MSME financing, the company said in an exchange filing on December 14.

The value unlocking of the housing finance subsidiary was one of the stated objectives in the company's Vision 2025 statement. In line with that, the company started the process by looking at part dilution and price discovery, it said.

The company received a tremendous response with its proposals, including those for a full stake buyout. Post an exhaustive strategic review of the proposals, the board decided that a complete stake sale would be in the best interest of both the entities and all stakeholders, considering the different customer segments, geographies, and distribution models.

With the rapidly-growing digital ecosystem, Poonawalla Fincorp (standalone) sees tremendous growth opportunities in its current and proposed line of businesses. The digitisation further complements innovation in products, customer experience and engagement, it added.

Adar Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "Financial services business is of strategic importance to us, and we stay fully committed towards creating value for all our stakeholders and building Poonawalla Fincorp into a new age financial services player of choice."

Poonawalla Fincorp will continue to focus on its growth coming from tech-led businesses and a "branch-lite model" while Poonawalla Housing will follow its own differentiated path as a completely independent business, Poonawalla added.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd ended at Rs 302.10, down by Rs 1.25, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.