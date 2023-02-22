English
Adani's net worth falls below $50 bn for the first time in two years

By CNBCTV18.COM  Feb 22, 2023 3:35:48 PM IST (Published)

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s networth has come off by $72.86 over the last one month to $46.07 bn as of Tuesday. On September 20, 2022, he had a networth of $149.9 bn.

Gautam Adani, the first Asian to break into the top three in global billionaire’s list last year, has seen his fortune falling below $50 bn for the first time in two years. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s networth has come off by $72.86 over the last one month to $46.07 bn as of Tuesday. On September 20, 2022, he had a networth of $149.9 bn.

According to Bloomberg, Adani owns about 75% of Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Power, as of December 2022. He also owns more 60% of Adani Green and Adani Ports, and more than one-third of Adani Total Gas, as per December 2022 filings.
A four-week long selloff triggered by US short-seller Hindenburg has wiped out nearly Rs 12 lakh crore of Adani group’s market capitalisation, representing 62% of the erosion seen by all listed BSE companies put together. The combined market capitalisation of all BSE listed companies plummeted about Rs 19 lakh crore during the same period to Rs 261.7 lakh crore as of Wednesday.
All 10 companies controlled by Adani conglomerate continued to lose value following the Hindenburg report, which alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation.
BreakdownValue
Adani Enterprises$13.6B
Adani Ports & SEZ$8.9B
Adani Transmission$7.5B
Adani Green Energy$6.2B
Adani Power$4.3B
Adani Total Gas$4.1B
Misc Liabilities$-1.8B​
The group, which once boasted of highest market cap among the largest conglomerates in the country, has witnessed their market valuation plunging from the peak of Rs 24.8 lakh crore to Rs 7.6 lakh crore as the group lost another Rs 50,000 crore on Wednesday.
Interestingly, Adan Total Gas, the most valued group firm before the Hindenburg report with a market capitalisation of Rs 4.3 lakh crore has seen its valuation correcting to Rs 91,600 crore. Other group firms such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Power too witnessed their market cap slipping below Rs 1 lakh crore. As of Wednesday, only Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ commands market cap of more than Rs 1 lakh core.
Also read: Worst day for Adani Group stocks in two weeks as investors lose Rs 51,000 crore
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
