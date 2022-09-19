Adani Wilmar to launch ready-to-cook biryani kit under Kohinoor brand

Adani Wilmar is looking to leverage its recent acquisition of Kohinoor in May this year, to expand in the ready-to-cook range in the market.

A new do-it-yourself biryani brands is set to come to nearby stands, with Adani Wilmar planning to launch a kit this fiscal under the Kohinoor brand, the company told CNBC-TV18.

At present, such kits in the market include — Daawat Biryani Kit, Al-Barkat Chicken Biryani, Gits ready-to-eat biryani, Indian Kitchen Foods gluten-free veg biryani, 24 Mantra organic biryani, Tata Q ready-to-eat biryani, among others.

Kohinoor, too, had a ready-to-cook biryani kit, prior to its acquisition by Adani Wilmar.

The company is looking to leverage its recent acquisition of Kohinoor in May this year, to expand in the ready-to-cook range in the market. Adani Wilmar already sells ready-to-cook khichdis, but is now looking to expand its portfolio by focusing more on rice-based items such as Mexican rice, Thai rice, fried rice, and other similar products. These could either be under the Fortune Brand or Kohinoor Brand, which the company is yet to decide.

One or two of these products would be launched this fiscal itself, and the rest would soon follow, the company said.

At present, the khichdi is under six variants under the ready-to-cook portfolio. The company is also looking to expanding its breakfast segment, where it currently sells two variants of poha. It will be looking at more localised variants of ready-to-cook poha and similar breakfast items that it would be launching soon as well.

