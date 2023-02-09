English
Adani Wilmar has taxmen knocking on the door of its plant in Himachal Pradesh

By Sangam Singh  Feb 9, 2023 11:44:42 AM IST (Updated)

Despite the news of authorities checking tax defaults, Adani Wilmar's stock was up over 4.45 percent at Rs 438 at 11.15 am.

The South Enforcement Zone of Himachal Pradesh's Excise and Taxation Department inspected Adani Wilmar's business establishment in Parwanoo late on February 8 evening. The inspection was conducted on the allegation the company was not paying goods and services tax (GST) for the past five years, sources alleged.

Tax authorities have sought information about input tax credit claims made by Adani Wilmar in relation to its operations in Himachal. The company, which is in the grocery business, has been selling its products to the state Civil Supply Department and Police worth crores. 
The company also supplies edible oil, soap and groceries to big businessmen in Himachal. Only two out of seven companies are in operation in Himachal. The list of companies in operation excludes Ambuja and ACC Cement Plants. 
Also Read:
Adani shares lose steam after 2-day run, MSCI to review eligibility of group securities
As per sources, in 2022, Adani Wilmar did a business of Rs 135 crore in Himachal, but GST tax was adjusted only from Input Tax Credit. As per the allegation, the company did not pay 10-15 percent tax liability, which has to be done by cash payment.
Inquiry and inspection were done under sec 67(1)&(2) of GST Act. Officials have taken a copy of accounts and documents to assess the genuine tax liability and payments made so far, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Despite the news of authorities checking tax defaults, Adani Wilmar's stock was up over 4.73 percent at Rs 438.60 at 11.25 am. The company reported its December-quarter results with a 16.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 246.2 crore on strong volume growth.
Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between India's biggest business group — Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar. The company sells cooking oils and other food products under the Fortune brand. 
Also Read: Adani says will pre-pay $500 million bridge loan due next month
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 11:25 AM IST
