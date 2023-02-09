Adani Wilmar has taxmen knocking on the door of its plant in Himachal Pradesh

Despite the news of authorities checking tax defaults, Adani Wilmar's stock was up over 4.45 percent at Rs 438 at 11.15 am.

The South Enforcement Zone of Himachal Pradesh's Excise and Taxation Department inspected Adani Wilmar's business establishment in Parwanoo late on February 8 evening. The inspection was conducted on the allegation the company was not paying goods and services tax (GST) for the past five years, sources alleged.

Tax authorities have sought information about input tax credit claims made by Adani Wilmar in relation to its operations in Himachal. The company, which is in the grocery business, has been selling its products to the state Civil Supply Department and Police worth crores.

The company also supplies edible oil, soap and groceries to big businessmen in Himachal. Only two out of seven companies are in operation in Himachal. The list of companies in operation excludes Ambuja and ACC Cement Plants.

As per sources, in 2022, Adani Wilmar did a business of Rs 135 crore in Himachal, but GST tax was adjusted only from Input Tax Credit. As per the allegation, the company did not pay 10-15 percent tax liability, which has to be done by cash payment.

Inquiry and inspection were done under sec 67(1)&(2) of GST Act. Officials have taken a copy of accounts and documents to assess the genuine tax liability and payments made so far, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported its December-quarter results with a 16.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 246.2 crore on strong volume growth. Despite the news of authorities checking tax defaults, Adani Wilmar's stock was up over 4.73 percent at Rs 438.60 at 11.25 am.