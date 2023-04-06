Adani Wilmar Q4 Business Update: Food segment boosts performance despite edible oils sales dip

While the edible oil segment's performance was subdued, the food and FMCG segment's success is attributed to progress made in scaling up operations and gaining market share across food products.

Adani Wilmar Ltd on Thursday reported a strong 14 percent YoY growth in volumes, with its turnover surpassing Rs 55,000 crore in FY23. The company has seen a 55 percent growth in revenue for FY23 in the food and FMCG segment, led by a 40 percent growth in volumes.

“The food business is scaling up well in-line with our expectations. We have been making good progress in all enablers like sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, brand building and strengthening the teams for the new products,” it said.

However, the company reported a fall in sales for its mainstay edible oil segment in Q4. It announced that there is expected to be a low single-digit growth in volume and flat growth in value terms for this segment.

Despite various macroeconomic and geopolitical events, the company expects demand for packaged oils and staple foods to remain healthy.

“We expect the strong growth to continue in both the products for multi-years, given the large headroom in the kitchen essential products,” it said.

However, the occurrence of El Nino in May-June period may negatively impact crops and affect climatic conditions going forward.

The company's branded sales volume grew by 4 percent in Q4, while the overall oil sales volume was dragged down by lower demand from the bakery and frying industry.

Adani Wilmar expects improvement in overall distribution and gaining market share in the under-indexed region to be key volume levers for the segment.