Adani Wilmar December quarter volumes grow in high-teens led by out of home consumption

The company stated that it benefitted from a stronger out-of-home (OOH) consumption.

Buy / Sell Adani Wilmar share TRADE Adani Wilmar on Tuesday reported its number for the December quarter. The quarter was marked by strong volume growth across all segments and gain in market share across key product categories. The company stated that it benefitted from a stronger out-of-home (OOH) consumption.

Packed oil sales grew in high double-digits, on the back of higher in-house as well as out-of-home consumption. However, institutional demand was weak and declined during the quarter.

The company's food business posted a strong rate for the period under review, driven by increasing penetration and amply supported by our wide-spread distribution network of edible oils across India. The wheat flour category also witnessed strong growth driven by increase in retail outlet reach, high-paced growth in alternative channels, focused branding and strong on-ground execution.

During the quarter, the company commissioned a new wheat flour unit at its existing plant in Bundi, Rajasthan.

The rice category was supported by increase in manufacturing capacity (both own and leased). Non-basmati rice, which is more than 90 percent by volume share in India become a growth driver, the company stated.

In the December quarter, launched premium, region specific products. In West Bengal, the company launched non-basmati rice variants of regional rice products under 'Fortune' brand. The company increased its exports by expanding the network of buyers. Besan 8- pulses, sugar, soya nuggets and personal care also registered strong volume growth in the quarter.

Industry essentials registered a strong volume growth, driven by higher production e- sale of de-oiled cakes, on the back of a good crop of mustard e- soya in India and competitive pricing in the export markets. Oleochemic and Castor, which together contribute close to 55 percent of overall segment volume, witnessed good growth. Company increased its market share in castor exports to nearly 32 percent in Q3FY23.