Adani Wilmar launches 'Kohinoor Biryani Kit' to heat up ready-to-eat market

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) on Thursday announced the launch of Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit as part of their expansion of the ready-to-cook range. The Biryani Kit is aimed at helping connoisseurs prepare restaurant-quality biryani in just 30 minutes.

The newly launched biryani kit will be available in two variants - Hyderabadi and Lucknowi, priced at Rs 159. The product is currently available on Amazon, Adani Wilmar's D2C app Fortune Online, and its retail stores Fortune Mart.

It is expected to be available in modern format stores such as Reliance, D-Mart, etc., and through e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Big Basket, Flipkart, BlinkIt and general trade stores, which include self-service and high-end stores.

The kit consists of 200g of high-quality authentic basmati rice, 125g of biryani masala paste, 2g of whole aromatic spices, and 12g of raita seasoning. Customers can add vegetables or meat to the kit during preparation.

Talking about the launch of its new biryani kit range, Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the company said, "Biryani is India’s most loved dish. However, getting the taste right when prepared at home can be challenging. Kohinoor Biryani Kit not only helps ease the preparation process but also captures the authentic quality of the dish in no time."

"We believe this will make a great addition to our existing product portfolio and will strengthen our presence in the ready-to-cook segment," he added.

Adani Wilmar's Kohinoor brand is widely recognised for its premium quality basmati rice and ready-to-eat meals. The brand has now expanded its ready-to-cook range with the launch of the Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit.

In 2022, Adani Wilmar acquired the renowned Kohinoor Brand from McCormick Switzerland GMBH, which has further strengthened the company's presence in the packaged food segment.