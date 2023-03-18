Adani Wilmar’s flagship Fortune Pulses rolls out 9 varieties of natural dal

The brand aims to establish a strong regional presence by launching a range of pulses which are customised to the consumer preference in Northern and Eastern states of India.

FMCG company, Adani Wilmar, on Friday said its flagship Fortune Pulses has launched nine different varieties of natural dal. Fortune Pulses’ nine different varieties of natural dal include Arhar Dal, Moong Dal, Chana Dal, Masoor Dal {Masoor Malka (Imported)}, Kabuli Chana, Rajma Chitra, Kala Chana, Sona Moong Dal and Masoor Malka (Desi), the company said.

The brand aims to establish a strong regional presence by launching a range of pulses which are customised to the consumer preference in Northern and Eastern states of India.

“Our focus is on expanding regional relevance and consumer affinity towards Fortune across India through products adapted to match hyperlocal tastes. It is a step towards gaining the consumer’s trust in our food products and go beyond Fortune’s edible oils. We aim to establish Fortune as a reliable brand for the entire basket of staple foods by providing premium quality, value-for-money products to our customers,” says Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar.

The packets of Dal will be available for the consumer in 500g and 1kg packaging across all e-commerce platforms. The packets of Dal will also be available in the leading stores in the Northern and Eastern states of India, the company added.

Also Read: Swiggy waives first month commission for new restaurant partners

Adani Wilmar further said that the presence of regionally customised products in its portfolio will help accelerate the process.

Pulses, also known as legumes, are one of the most preferred vegetarian food options in India, given their richness in protein. On the other hand, Adani Wilmar claims the range of pulses introduced by Fortune Pulses are unpolished, sortex-cleaned, and are low in moisture, sourced from the best of farms.

Earlier this month, Adani Wilmar launched Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit as part of their expansion of the ready-to-cook range. The Biryani Kit aimed at helping connoisseurs prepare restaurant-quality biryani in just 30 minutes.

In January, Adani Wilmar reported its number for the December quarter. The quarter was marked by strong volume growth across all segments and gain in market share across key product categories. The company stated that it benefitted from a stronger out-of-home (OOH) consumption.

Adani Wilmar’s stock settled at Rs 427.65 apiece, up over 1.5 percent, when the market closed.

Also Read: Tata Consumer Products says it will not buy Bisleri International