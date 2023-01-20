Adani vs truckers' union | Group urges Himachal Pradesh govt to intervene

According to Himachal Pradesh government sources, the Adani Group had informed the government that the transportation market in the state is completely controlled by transport unions, who decide the rates as well as deployment of trucks and also whose materials should be transported as well each truck's destination. The two Adani-owned cement plants, ACC and Ambuja Cements, have been closed for the last month after disputes over freight charges.
The Adani Group has turned to the Himachal Pradesh government, requesting its intervention in the transportation stalemate, which it said has caused the company to shut down its cement plants in the region, government sources said. The two cement plants, ACC and Ambuja Cements, have been closed for the last month after disputes over freight charges. The Adani Group, which owns both the plants, closed them down last month citing transportation cost.
The company said the transportation market in the state is completely controlled by transport unions, who decide the rates as well as deployment of trucks and also decide whose materials should be transported as well each truck's destination.
The government sources added that the company said the situation is "alarming" as the unions are controlling and making all decisions regarding transport that belong in the domain of the companies, the government officials added.
It added that such control by the unions without any authority or accountability has created inefficiences, as well as complications in the sector for all stakeholders, and the closing down of operations was an example of that. It added that the Rs 35 lakh gatta charges per transfer of union membership is another example.
The company also said the unions control the freight rates, which is why they artificially kept it at a high level. To make quick profits there is an oversupply of trucks, creating a lot of demand-supply imbalance. It informed the government that because of these excessive numbers, the distance travelled by trucks in the state is just one-fourth of the national average as well as one of the lowest in the country. The Ambuja and ACC trucks everywhere else travel 80,000 to 100,000 km every year, it added.
Proposed measures
The company also proposed measures for the resolution:
Year 1: 40,000km
Year 2: 45,000km
Year 3: 50,000km
Hundreds of truckers in the state marched in protest against the two cement plants closing down. The truckers demanded the cement plants open immediately.
