Adani vs truckers' unions | Group urges Himachal govt to act, offers solutions

The two Adani-owned cement plants in Himachal Pradesh, Ambuja Cements and ACC, have been closed since December 14. The Adani Group cited high transportation costs for the shutdowns, and let the state government know that the truckers' unions were keeping the freight rates artificially high.

The Adani Group has turned to the Himachal Pradesh government, requesting its intervention in the transportation stalemate, which it said has caused the company to shut down its cement plants in the region, government sources said.

The two cement plants of ACC in Barmana, and Ambuja Cements in Darlaghat, have been closed for the last month after disputes over freight charges.

On Friday, January 20, hundreds of truckers in the state marched in protest against the two cement plants closing down, demanding that the two plants re-open immediately.

The Adani Group proposed several measures to resolve the issue, as per Himachal Pradesh government sources. They are as follows:

Optimum km per annum should be 50,000 for the freight to be calculated. But, to make a smooth transition, the company proposed a three-year timeframe:

Year 1:

40,000km

Year 2: 45,000km

Year 3: 50,000km

The company said both Ambuja Cements and ACC require 550 trucks against the present deployment of 3,311. It proposed to phase out the excess trucks over the next three years.

A moratorium on adding any new trucks.

All operational decisions regarding transport should be decided by companies, as is done in other states.

Why did the two plants close down?

The Ambuja Cements and ACC plants have been closed since December 14. The Adani Group blamed high transportation cost for the shutdowns. The company has been demanding that the truckers lower their freight rates, which the latter have rejected.

According to government sources, the company has now intimated to the Himachal government that the freight rates are under the control of unions, which is why they are kept artificially high.

The shutting down of business has impacted more than 25,000 families as the trucks went off the road, which is why the truckers want the plants be reopened immediately.

Problems and likely resolution

Government sources on Friday (January 20) said that the company alleged that the transportation market in the state is controlled by transport unions and that the situation is "alarming" as the unions are controlling and making all decisions regarding transport that belong in the domain of the companies.

To make quick profits there is an oversupply of trucks, which creates demand-supply imbalance. The Adanis informed the government that because of these excessive numbers, the distance travelled by trucks in the state is just one-fourth of the national average.

The Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has now authorised state industries ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan to resolve the issue between both parties.

Chauhan has also called a meeting between the truckers' unions as well as the company's management to arrive at a solution.

