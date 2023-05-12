Adani Transmission, Adani Total shares in 5% lower circuit on removal from MSCI India index

The exclusion of the two Adani Group stocks has come just within days of the MSCI lowering their free float in its May index review.

Shares of two of Adani group firms - Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. are locked in a lower circuit of 5 percent on Friday after being removed from the MSCI India Standard Index.

Adani Transmission shares have fallen more than 16 percent in the last one month and nearly 60 percent in the last one year. Adani Total Gas, meanwhile, is down 13.5 percent over the past one month and nearly 65 percent over a 12-month period.

Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have also been excluded from the MSCI India Domestic Index.

Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative research expects outflows of $201 million from Adani Transmission and $186 million from Adani Total Gas post the removal.

The changes, which are a part of MSCI’s quarterly index review, will be effective from May 31.

The exclusion of the two Adani Group stocks has come just within days of the MSCI lowering their free float in its May index review.

Last week, MSCI had announced that it had cut the free float of Adani Total Gas to 14 percent from 25 percent earlier, while that of Adani Transmission was reduced to 10 percent from 25 percent.

MSCI defines the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding that is deemed to be available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.

Shares of Adani Transmission are down 4.3 percent at Rs 878.15, and have declined in five out of the last six trading sessions. Adani Total Gas shares are also down 5 percent at Rs 812.30.