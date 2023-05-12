Adani Transmission, Adani Total shares in 5% lower circuit on removal from MSCI India index

Shares of two of Adani group firms - Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. are locked in a lower circuit of 5 percent on Friday after being removed from the MSCI India Standard Index.

Adani Transmission shares have fallen more than 16 percent in the last one month and nearly 60 percent in the last one year. Adani Total Gas, meanwhile, is down 13.5 percent over the past one month and nearly 65 percent over a 12-month period.