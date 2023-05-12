Adani Transmission, Adani Total shares in 5% lower circuit on removal from MSCI India index

2 Min(s) Read
The exclusion of the two Adani Group stocks has come just within days of the MSCI lowering their free float in its May index review.
Shares of two of Adani group firms - Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. are locked in a lower circuit of 5 percent on Friday after being removed from the MSCI India Standard Index.
Adani Transmission shares have fallen more than 16 percent in the last one month and nearly 60 percent in the last one year. Adani Total Gas, meanwhile, is down 13.5 percent over the past one month and nearly 65 percent over a 12-month period.
Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have also been excluded from the MSCI India Domestic Index.