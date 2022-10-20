By Asmita Pant

Mini The shares of the transmission company were trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 3,189 on BSE at 11:46 am. The stock has jumped as much as 3.9 percent on Thursday.

Adani Transmission on Thursday announced that it has bagged a deal to install and maintain 10.80 lakh smart meters for BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking).

Adani Transmission's distribution platform shall implement the smart metering project on a design-build-finance-own-operate-transfer (DBFOOT) basis.

"As a part of the mandate won, 10.80 lakh smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock over a one-month period is down 20 percent.

"The project shall cover end-to-end smart metering for distribution infrastructure and end consumers of BEST undertaking, enabling complete energy accounting with zero manual intervention," it further said.

The smart meters will empower BEST consumers to monitor their online consumption patterns and take prompt corrective action as deemed necessary. Smart meters also provide an option to opt for pre-paid billing and net-metering facility for housing societies and commercial buildings with the roof-top solar facility.

BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of nonpaying customers. Smart meters also enable the regulators to design consumer-friendly time-of-day tariffs and drive overall efficiency in electricity distribution.