Adani Transmission sees a minor growth of 1% in consumer base in the fourth quarter

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 17, 2023 2:53:39 PM IST (Published)

Adani Transmission in its business update said that its system availability stood at 99.71 percent during the quarter against 99.89 percent reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Distribution loss declined to 4.82 percent against 4.97 percent reported last year.

Adani Transmission on Monday said its consumer base grew by 1.62 percent to 3.13 million in the fourth quarter in FY23 against 3.08 million reported in the same period in FY22. The company’s collection efficiency stood at 100.6 percent against 104.1 percent in the previous year.

The company released its provisional operational updates for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the 2022-23 fiscal year
The company in its business update said that its system availability stood at 99.71 percent during the quarter against 99.89 percent reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Distribution loss declined to 4.82 percent against 4.97 percent reported last year.
Adani Transmission also said its transmission network length grew by 5.24 percent to 19,779 circuit kilometers (ckt km) in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 18,795 ckt kms in the fiscal prior to that. Its power transformation capacity also increased by 15 percent to 46,001 MVA during the period against 40,001 MVA las year. This growth in transformation capacity was a result of addition of new projects.
Also Read: HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit up 20% on lower provisions, misses estimates
Adani Transmission said digital adoption has led to a significant increase in e-payment, which increased to 75.58 percent in the fourth quarter against 70.48 percent reported in the same period in FY22.
The company, in a statement, said it has won two transmission TBCB projects (Khavda II-A and WRSR) and two smart metering projects (BEST and APDCL) during the year. It also received a regulatory order from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Co. Ltd. (MEGPTCL) and Adani Transmission (India) Ltd. (ATIL) transmission lines (Maharashtra portion of assets).
Shares of Adani Transmission were trading 0.09 percent up at Rs 1,031.75 per share at 1.57 pm on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Also Read: Nifty IT facing an angry backlash over TCS, Infosys missing street estimates
X