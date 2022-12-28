Adanis enter smart meter business, launches wholly-owned arm BSML

According to a BSE filing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission, BEST Smart Metering (BSML), was registered with the Gujarat Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad on December 27, and has not yet started conducting business.

Adani Transmission on Wednesday, December 28, said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, BEST Smart Metering (BSML), to undertake the smart meter business. According to a BSE filing, BSML was formed in India, registered with the Gujarat Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad on December 27, 2022, and has not yet started conducting business.

"Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of BEST Smart Metering Ltd," a BSE filing stated.

This holds significance in view of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a government initiative designed to assist discoms in increasing their operational effectiveness and financial viability by providing them with result-linked financial assistance to strengthen supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving minimally required standards.

Prepaid smart metering is the critical intervention planned under the RDSS, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,50,000 crore and GBS (gross budgetary support) of Rs 23,000 crore. It is anticipated that 250 million prepaid smart metres will be installed during the scheme's duration, which runs from FY 2021–22 to FY 2025–26.

In all, 17,34,39,869 prepaid smart meters, 49,02,755 DT (distribution transmission) meters, and 1,68,085 feeder meters, totaling Rs 1,15,493.79 crore, have been approved for installation under the RDSS across 23 states and 40 discoms.

The installation of smart metres will assist utilities in more effectively managing their cash flows, which will lead to a decrease in AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) loss.

Also read: Motilal Oswal picks this private sector bank as its top pick for calendar year 2023