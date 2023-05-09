Three Adani group companies lose endorsement of UN-Backed climate group, seek review

In response, a spokesperson, said, “None of these companies is involved in the exploration, extraction, mining and/or production of oil, natural gas, coal or other fossil fuels”.

The Adani Group has asked Science Based Targets initiative to justify the exclusion from the list of “companies taking action”. The UN-backed group, which helps companies establish concrete plans to reduce emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement’s target on limiting global warming, removed Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from the list of “companies taking action”.

In response, a spokesperson, said, “None of these companies is involved in the exploration, extraction, mining and/or production of oil, natural gas, coal or other fossil fuels”.

The exclusion happened after nonprofits Ekō and Market Forces filed a request for SBTi to review the five Adani group companies on its list earlier in March stating that the “interconnected financial nature of the group,” a “flagrant disregard” for corporate governance and its fossil fuel expansion plans.

Two other Adani Group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC have, however, retained their place on the list.

The group, earlier in the year, lost billions of dollars in market value following short-seller Hindenburg's accused the group of corporate fraud.

As part of its plan to transform Adani group into world's largest producer of renewable energy, the billionaire Gautam Adani led group is trying to raise about $800 million for its new green energy projects.

SBTi has removed at least 16 other companies from its list, as per the official website after the group updated its fossil fuel policy. It now excludes companies with any “direct involvement in exploration, extraction, mining and/or production of oil, natural gas, coal or other fossil fuels.”