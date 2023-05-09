English
Three Adani group companies lose endorsement of UN-Backed climate group, seek review

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:30:16 PM IST (Published)

In response, a spokesperson, said, “None of these companies is involved in the exploration, extraction, mining and/or production of oil, natural gas, coal or other fossil fuels”.

The Adani Group has asked Science Based Targets initiative to justify the exclusion from the list of “companies taking action”. The UN-backed group, which helps companies establish concrete plans to reduce emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement’s target on limiting global warming, removed Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from the list of “companies taking action”.

The exclusion happened after nonprofits Ekō and Market Forces filed a request for SBTi to review the five Adani group companies on its list earlier in March stating that the “interconnected financial nature of the group,” a “flagrant disregard” for corporate governance and its fossil fuel expansion plans.
