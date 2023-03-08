Adani Transmission, Adani Green promoter pledges shares in favour of SBICAP trustee

Adani Transmission and Adani Green's promoter created pledges of 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent equity, respectively, in favour of SBICAP trustee on March 6.

SBICAP Trustee is a unit of SBI, which is India's largest lender.

On Tuesday , March 7, the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said it had prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the listed companies of the group.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4 percent stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8 percent stake, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent stakes in the respective companies, Tuesday's statement said.