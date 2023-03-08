Adani Transmission, Adani Green promoter pledges shares in favour of SBICAP trustee

Adani Transmission and Adani Green's promoter created pledges of 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent equity, respectively, in favour of SBICAP trustee on March 6.
Adani Transmission and Adani Green's promoter created pledges of 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent equity, respectively, in favour of SBICAP trustee on March 6.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough
Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
SBICAP Trustee is a unit of SBI, which is India's largest lender.
On Tuesday, March 7, the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said it had prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the listed companies of the group.
Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4 percent stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8 percent stake, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2 percent and 4.5 percent stakes in the respective companies, Tuesday's statement said.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!