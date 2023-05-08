Adani Total, Adani Transmission locked in 5% lower circuit after MSCI reduces free float

On Friday, MSCI said that it has cut the free float of Adani Total Gas to 14 percent from 25 percent earlier, while that of Adani Transmission has been reduced to 10 percent from 25 percent.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit on Monday after global index provider MSCI lowered the free float of the two Adani group companies in its May index review.

MSCI defines the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding that is deemed to be available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.

MSCI also said that the free float would continue to be the same for the remaining Adani Group stocks -- ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements and Adani Power -- as it was in the February 2023 index review.

Notably, MSCI had earlier deferred the reduction in weightage of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from the February review to its May review.

At that time, it had cited potential “replicability” issues due to the impact from price limit mechanisms in the two stocks as the reason behind the delay.

Replicability issues stem from the fact that if stocks are locked in a circuit, they could not be sold. Stocks of various Adani Group companies were locked in lower circuits for days at a stretch in a massive sell-off since January 24 after a US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”.

Both Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission are down 5 percent each at Rs 872.9 and Rs 949.05 respectively and are declining for the second day in a row.