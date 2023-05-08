Adani Total, Adani Transmission locked in 5% lower circuit after MSCI reduces free float

On Friday, MSCI said that it has cut the free float of Adani Total Gas to 14 percent from 25 percent earlier, while that of Adani Transmission has been reduced to 10 percent from 25 percent.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit on Monday after global index provider MSCI lowered the free float of the two Adani group companies in its May index review.

